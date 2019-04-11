Marketing Mythbusters: Responding to Reviews Won’t Affect Your Online Reputation
Find out if you should be responding to reviews and how it will impact your multi-location business's online reputation.
For our next marketing myth, we’ll take at responding to reviews. A common myth that we hear in the localized marketing world is that your multi-location business doesn’t need to respond to reviews it receives online. A similar myth is that responding to reviews for your multi-location will not improve your business’s online reputation. SOCi is here to bust these myths!
Tune into the video to learn:
- The importance of responding to reviews
- What industry benchmarks your multi-location business should be meeting
- How reviews can impact your multi-location business’s online reputation
- Tactics for building your own review response strategy
This video includes important information you don’t want to miss.